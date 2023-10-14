





For much of this season, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made Buffaloes football feel like a party—complete with celebrities, paparazzi-like documentation and off-the-wall television ratings.

It seems unlikely, though, that Sanders meant the party to be this literal.

At the start of the second quarter of Colorado’s home game against Stanford on Friday night, the Pac-12 officiating crew threatened the Buffaloes with a penalty for playing music during play.

“Would the public address announcer please stop playing when Stanford is in formation and ready to snap the ball,” the referee ordered, to boos from the Folsom Field crowd. “Any more play of the music or sound effects will result in an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against Colorado.”

The official wasn't having it 😅 pic.twitter.com/vFt7zLynsJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

The announcement came after Colorado largely dominated the first quarter, amassing a 14-0 lead.

With the public address announcer seemingly backing off, the Buffaloes did likewise in the second quarter. Colorado led the Cardinal 29-0 at the half, outgaining the visitors, 324-114.







