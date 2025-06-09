ChatEHR, AI software developed at Stanford Medicine, is speeding up chart reviews by permitting clinicians to ask questions about medical records.

Similar to how you can chat with a large language model like GPT-4, Stanford Health Care clinicians can connect with a patient’s medical record through ChatEHR.

In a statement, Stanford Medicine said the technology, currently in the pilot stage, enables clinicians to ask questions about a patient’s medical history, automatically summarize charts and perform other tasks.

ChatEHR utilizes data from a patient’s health records to provide its answer.

The software is currently available to a small group of people at Stanford Hospital, comprising 33 physicians, nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, who are monitoring its performance, refine its accuracy and strengthen its utility.

When clinicians access the tool, they are greeted with, “Hi, I’m ChatEHR! Here to help you securely chat with the patient’s medical record.”

At that stage, clinicians can type in a barrage of questions about the patient.

For example: Does the patient have any allergies? What does their latest cholesterol test reveal? Have they had a colonoscopy?

“AI can augment the practice of physicians and other health care providers, but it’s not helpful unless it’s embedded in their workflow and the information the algorithm is using is in a medical context,” Nigam Shah, chief data science officer at Stanford Health Care, said in a statement.

Shah, who led the team that developed the technology, added,”ChatEHR is secure, it is pulling directly from relevant medical data and it’s built into the electronic medical record system, making it easy and accurate for clinical use.”

ChatEHR is not intended for medical advice, Shah noted in the statement. He said the software serves as an information-gathering tool, and all medical decisions stay in the hands of healthcare experts.

THE LARGER TREND

In April, Samsung unveiled a joint research initiative with Stanford Medicine aimed at enhancing the Galaxy Watch’s sleep apnea detection feature and creating AI-enabled innovations for proactive care.

The sleep apnea detection feature, which received FDA De Novo authorization last year, utilizes Samsung’s Health Monitor app to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults 22 years and older.

Ultimately, Samsung aims to enable daily monitoring of sleep apnea and provide individuals with valuable insights and tools for effective management of the condition.

In 2023, AI Medical Service (AIM) signed a joint research agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine to validate its diagnostic endoscopic AI.

The collaboration intended to check the applicability of the Japanese endoscopic AI in the United States, where 26,000 new cases of gastric cancers are diagnosed each year.

Other companies in the chart review and medical records space include Layer Health, which in May collaborated with White Plains Hospital to automate reporting across multiple clinical registries and accelerate the chart review process.

White Plains Hospital participates in numerous clinical registries that require resources to collect and submit patient data.