



The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup but in the process of celebrating the historic win have seemingly dented and “cracked” the Cup, as seen in photos shared by various sports news outlets Wednesday morning.

The Stanley Cup has once again sustained some damage from the recipients.

(: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/lEaSm4Ijo4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 18, 2025

The second year in a row win comes after the defending champions beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 Tuesday night.

Photos shared on social media upon closer inspection showed a dent to the Stanley Cup base and a chip in the bowl.

Resharing a photo by X user

Chris Jastrzembski

, news outlet

The Athletic

posted on social media: “It took less than 12 hours for the Panthers to dent the Stanley Cup.”

In another Getty Images photo reshared by X user

Seth Rorabaugh,

one can see the chipped top of the Stanley Cup. In a photo by Icon Sportswire and one shared by hockey news platform

Gino Hard

and ABC’s

WPBF News

, the chipped top of the cup is visible on the Montreal section.

“A crack in the Stanley Cup is noticeable in the post game celebration following game six of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL.,” reads the

caption by Icon Sportswire.

The

last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup

was in 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings.

Florida Panthers damage the Cup on the Montreal 1993 section

by

u/sephil in

Habs

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.









Source link