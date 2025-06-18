The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup but in the process of celebrating the historic win have seemingly dented and “cracked” the Cup, as seen in photos shared by various sports news outlets Wednesday morning.
The Stanley Cup has once again sustained some damage from the recipients.
(: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/lEaSm4Ijo4
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 18, 2025
The second year in a row win comes after the defending champions beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 Tuesday night.
Photos shared on social media upon closer inspection showed a dent to the Stanley Cup base and a chip in the bowl.
Resharing a photo by X user
Chris Jastrzembski
, news outlet
The Athletic
posted on social media: “It took less than 12 hours for the Panthers to dent the Stanley Cup.”
In another Getty Images photo reshared by X user
Seth Rorabaugh,
one can see the chipped top of the Stanley Cup. In a photo by Icon Sportswire and one shared by hockey news platform
Gino Hard
and ABC’s
WPBF News
, the chipped top of the cup is visible on the Montreal section.
“A crack in the Stanley Cup is noticeable in the post game celebration following game six of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL.,” reads the
caption by Icon Sportswire.
The
last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup
was in 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings.
