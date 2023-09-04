The Labor Day holiday weekend is always a bittersweet occasion as kids prepare for back to school and friends and family gather for one last taste of summer, even though technically there are nearly three weeks left before the autumnal equinox. But don’t be sad because after the unofficial close of summertime there’s still one more hot date to mark on your calendar: Star Trek Day!

Formally created back in 2020 to salute NBC’s pioneering sci-fi TV series’ first broadcast episode “The Man Trap” on September 8, 1966, “Star Trek” Day is a time of remembrance for creator Gene Roddenberry’s “Wagon Train To The Stars” that presented Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy) Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) and the intrepid crew as they crisscrossed the galaxy aboard the starship U.S.S. Enterprise.

Paramount is treating fans to an official global Star Trek Day Celebration on Sept. 8 starring the voice of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Commander Jack Ransom, Jerry O’Connell, on Paramount+ with a celebratory program of events, tributes, merchandise deals, and screenings due to beam down to Earth starting this Friday (Sept. 8).

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A salute to the franchise, the special program will include segments that look back at memorable moments over the past 57 years; commemorate 50 years of ‘Star Trek’ animation; pay tribute to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ ahead of its final season; provide an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’; and commemorate many other moments that highlight ‘Star Trek’s’ legacy.”

This special will also air on select local CBS affiliates, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Pluto TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com.

“Star Trek” Day 2023 promotional art. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” special airings on CBS

“The CBS Television Network will broadcast the first two Season 1 episodes of the hit Paramount+ original series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ with back-to-back special airings, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the episodes ‘Strange New Worlds’ and ‘Children of the Comet.'”

“Star Trek: The animated celebration” – “Star Trek: Lower Decks” special screenings

“The animated universe of ‘Star Trek’ began 50 years ago on Sept. 8, with ‘Star Trek: The Animated Series.’ This ‘Star Trek’ Day commemorates the 50th anniversary with an evening of cartoon comedy, including four specially selected episodes of the hit animated series ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks.’

“Fans can attend these exclusive, free promotional screenings and experience the brand-new season of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ on the big screen. The day is jam-packed with sneak peeks and surprises, free concessions, giveaways and more! This is a can’t-miss event for long-time fans of ‘Star Trek’ and adult animation across the U.S., Canada and the UK. The special ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ fan screenings will take place in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and London.”

Promotional art for “Star Trek: The Animated Celebration.” (Image credit: Paramount+)

Special “Star Trek” Day merchandise and sale

“Fans can use code STARTREKDAY for 25% off sitewide at Shop.StarTrek.com, which includes curated ‘Star Trek’ Day and ‘Star Trek: The Animated Series’ collections.

More info on “Star Trek Day” programming and can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.