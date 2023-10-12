Trek series since have played with similar ideas, but none so directly as the latest episode of Lower Decks, “A Few Badgeys More.” Despite the Sergio Leonne reference in the title, “A Few Badgeys More” refers back not to the Man With No Name, but to “The Enemy Within” and its Kirk splits.

This time, the split involves Badgey, Starfleet’s take on Clippy gone horribly wrong. When Rutherford realizes that Badgey’s heel turn occurs because it sees him as an absent father figure, the engineer gives Badgey an affirming hug. In the words of Rutherford, Badgey starts “fighting his own catharsis,” and splits into a purely evil gold Badgey and a benevolent silver being called Goodgey. Episode writer Edgar Momplaisir goes one step further from “The Enemy Within” by having Badgey separate one more time when Rutherford points out the fallacy in its plans, manifesting a new identity called Logic-y.

For the most part, these divisions allow the episode to do what Lower Decks does best. It plays around in the world of Star Trek, lovingly poking fun at the absurdities of the franchise. The same is true of the episode’s b-plot, in which returning evil computers Peanut Hamper and AGIMUS (the latter voiced by Trek all-star Jeffery Combs) discover the joys of being good.

But “A Few Badgeys More” further refines the point of “The Enemy Within,” veering back toward Stevenson’s contention. While the irrational, animal part of humanity may be necessary, provided it stays in check, sometimes it can take over and drive people to destructive ends. No amount of logic or morality can change that, and that’s terrifying to people who see humans as fundamentally good and progressive. To take away that irrational part is to essentially become a god, like Badgey does when it transcends at the end of the episode.