One of the best demonstrations of the franchise’s complex feelings about religion involves Neelix, of all people. The Voyager season four episode “Mortal Coil” (more Shakespeare!) revolves around the Talaxian holiday Prixin, during which family gathered to share food and strengthen their bonds. Okay, that’s not the most obvious Christmas parallel, but the episode did first air on Dec. 17, 1997 and explicitly deals with religious beliefs. Written by Bryan Fuller and directed Allan Kroeker, “Mortal Coil” begins with Neelix’s death and eventual resurrection, 19 hours later. The experience shocks Neelix and forces him to question his religion. But through the help of Chakotay and (sigh…) a vision quest, Neelix learns to balance his beliefs with his new knowledge.

That balance actually shows up way back in TOS, in the season two episode “Bread and Circuses,” directed by Ralph Senensky and written by Roddenberry and Gene L. Coon. Most of the episode plays like the standard Earth-like planet story, in which the Enterprise finds a planet on which the Roman Empire continued through the 20th century. Kirk, Spock, and McCoy fall in with a group of rebels, who reject the warlike nature of the Empire and seek out peace. Throughout the episode, the away team take the rebels’ descriptions of themselves to mean that they worship the sun. But back on the Enterprise, Uhura corrects their mistake. The rebels don’t worship the sun — they worship “the Son,” that is the Son of God, Jesus.

Instead of ending on that reveal, the episode lingers for a few seconds to let Kirk marvel at the idea that Christ has developed alongside Caesar, even on this new planet, briefly entertaining the desire to watch how this Son and his followers will respond to the empire. That interest suggests that, even if Kirk and his fellow explorers don’t share Christian beliefs, they at least respect Christ’s peaceful teachings.

Yule Life and Yule Civilizations

There are more than a few parallels between the meaning of Christmas and Star Trek ideals. Within the world of the franchise, humanity followed the destruction of World War III by pursuing peace on Earth. As they travel through the cosmos, they seek goodwill toward men, women, and all other lifeforms they encounter. Whether it is Kirk refusing to fight the Gorn captain, Picard standing in the way of a drumhead trial, or Michael Burnham urging Starfleet against attacking Species Ten-C, Starfleet time and again puts respect and understanding over selfishness and war.

Even if Picard never commanded “Make it snow” and Neelix never whipped up some nightmare akin to figgy pudding, Star Trek continues to follow the model of Data’s character Ebenezer Scrooge at the end of A Christmas Carol, honoring Christmas in its heart, and following its ideals all the stardates.