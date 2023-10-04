Ahsoka and Sabine will certainly need to trust in each other to face their next big challenge on Peridia…

What Does Baylan Want With the Mortis Gods?

Ahsoka kept Baylan’s true mission pretty close to the chest. We knew that he had signed up to help Lady Morgan find Thrawn so that he could reach Peridia, a place he’d first heard about in Jedi fairytales. When he finally reaches his destination, Baylan immediately loses interest in Thrawn’s cause, choosing to abandon the battlefield completely in the penultimate episode and ditching his own apprentice Shin in the process. It’s not until the final minutes of the finale that we finally get a sense of what he’s been looking for all along.

Throughout the series, Baylan has hinted that what he truly wants is a new beginning, a fresh start for the galaxy, a way to break from the constant wars between light and dark. After surviving the Clone Wars, Order 66, and the Galactic Civil War, Baylan wants to free the galaxy from this endless cycle.

But how does he plan to do that? In his only scene in the finale, we see Baylan standing on the arm of a giant sculpture of a familiar Star Wars character, while he looks on at a light emanating from a faraway mountain. This moment confirms what many fans suspected: Baylan’s real mission involves the Mortis Gods, the three otherworldy beings — The Father, The Son, and The Daughter — who represent the physical manifestations of the light and dark sides as well as the balance of the Force. Although all three of these beings died in The Clone Wars arc in which they were introduced, references to them have continued to pop up across Dave Filoni’s work, including in Rebels, where a painting of the Mortis Gods was actually a doorway into the World Between Worlds.

Twelve years after their debut, we still don’t know very much about the Mortis Gods. But we do know they wielded great power, especially the Father, whose role was to maintain the balance between the Daughter (light side) and the Son (dark side). If Baylan is seeking to end the cycle of war he finds himself trapped in, and truly spark a new beginning, perhaps he’s searching for a way to bring back the Mortis Gods on Peridia and restore that balance. But who knows what the repercussions of restoring these gods might be.

That’s likely where Ahsoka and Sabine will come in. Ahsoka shares a bit of history with the Mortis Gods, especially the Daughter, who sacrificed her life to save Ahsoka in The Clone Wars story. In fact, meeting these beings was a defining moment for her as a Jedi padawan. The owl-like convor we catch a glimpse of in the Ahsoka finale is named Morai. She’s watched over Ahsoka ever since the Daughter passed her life essence on to the young padawan. When Morai pops up, it’s usually to guide Ahsoka to the next part of her journey. Perhaps Morai will lead Ahsoka and Sabine to the same place where Baylan is headed in season 2?