Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith Era Clone Troopers

Where there are Clone Wars to fight, there are Clone Troopers to fight them. We’re treated to both eras of Clone Troopers too: the ones with the fins on their helmets from Attack of the Clones as well as the more stormtrooper-like ones from Revenge of the Sith. As The Clone Wars fans know, the animated series also featured both types of Clone Troopers.

LAATs and AT-TEs

We get some classic Clone Wars era vehicles in the episode as well. One is the Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT), the gunships that carry soldiers to and from the battlefield. The other is the six-legged tank known as the All Terrain Tactical Enforcer, although the Separatists like to call these “six legs.” Both first appeared on screen during the Battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones.

World Between Worlds

We know that Ahsoka goes to a place very akin to the World Between Worlds, the mystical realm that exists between time and space, and that allows those who enter it to access doorways to different points on the timeline, but it’s unclear after this episode if this is the WBW that we first visited on Rebels. The realm doesn’t work the same way here, and it all actually seems to exist inside of Ahsoka’s head. Is this supposed to just be a vision she’s having as she’s slowly drowning in the sea?

Either way, if you’re curious to know more about time travel in Star Wars, we wrote a lot more about the WBW here.

Battle of Ryloth?

While it’s unclear if the first flashback is meant to be taking place on Ryloth through all that soundstage fog, the fact that Anakin, Ahsoka, and the clones are fighting alongside Twi’lek soldiers suggests this is indeed the Twi’lek homeworld we’re seeing. The war on Ryloth between Republic loyalists and the Separatists was depicted across several seasons of The Clone Wars, and involved General Cham Syndulla, Hera’s father.

Siege of Mandalore

The Siege of Mandalore is one of the most consequential Clone Wars battles in all of Star Wars, going on to not only inform the stories of Ahsoka and Sabine but also the events of The Mandalorian and its spinoffs. It was the final battle of the Clone Wars and saw Ahsoka and the Republic defeat Maul’s forces and “liberate” the planet. (Yes, former Sith Lord Darth Maul took over Mandalore for a time as part of his larger criminal enterprise, just go with it.) Of course, this was right before Order 66 and the rise of the Galactic Empire.