During a fight between the Daughter and Son, Ahsoka dies briefly before the Daughter sacrifices herself to bring her back to life. Even though the pure essence of the Light Side lives within Ahsoka still, it isn’t enough to maintain the balance of power on Mortis, and The Son uses this opportunity to try to kill his Father for good. The three Jedi intervene, but not before the Father kills himself to stop the Son from crossing that line. Anakin then kills the Son before he becomes too powerful, seemingly loosening the Dark Side’s grip on him, at least for now.

While all three Mortis Gods technically die by the end of this arc, it’s possible that the Son could have found a way to come back in another form since he appears to be more god-like than mortal. After Ahsoka is brought back to life by the Daughter, Morai, a bird that represents the Daughter and the Light Side of the Force, can often be seen near Ahsoka or signal that she’s close by. In fact, one of Morai’s most important appearances comes in the Rebels season 4 episode “A World Between Worlds.” When Ezra Bridger steps through a portal to the mysterious realm between time and space, Morai leads him to a portal that shows Ahsoka’s last moments on Malachor. Ezra then uses the portal to save her life, changing events from the past.

We still don’t know much about the World Between Worlds or how it works – do Force Ghosts hang out here? Is this the afterlife for Force users? How does one get there without a portal? – but it is clear that this is another realm that the Gods of Mortis have dominion over. Portraits of the Gods appear in the Jedi Temple where Ezra accessed the realm, and Morai is just one example of how their influence remains despite the death of their corporeal forms. Given that The Son also represents death, it doesn’t seem likely that a lightsaber wound would keep him down for too long. And with Ahsoka now back in the World Between Worlds, The Son could definitely take this opportunity to get some revenge by tormenting her with her master’s memory.

Sam Witwer also voiced The Son in The Clone Wars. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted Witwer’s name in the Ahsoka credits, which confirm he provided “Additional Voices” for the show. With Marrok’s death in episode 4 killing the Starkiller theories, Witwer may instead be set to reprise his role as The Son.

The Mortis storyline is one of Star Wars’ most enigmatic to date, but it also introduced some of the most interesting mythology of the Clone Wars era. And if the Mortis Gods really are back, you can bet Ahsoka will have a hell of a fight on her hands in the second half of the season.