Unhappy that she defied a direct order, the senate calls Hera in for a hearing, threatening to revoke her status as General. But thanks to Senator Leia Organa (via C-3PO), Hera gets the charges dismissed. Chancellor Mon Mothma knows that Leia didn’t really approve Hera’s mission, but she also knows that Hera and Leia wouldn’t be taking this risk if they didn’t believe the threat of Thrawn’s return was real.

The Nightsisters

Ahsoka revealed that Lady Morgan Elsbeth, who was first introduced in The Mandalorian, is one of the few surviving Nightsisters of Dathomir, a witchy group of force wielders that were first introduced in canon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but are also an important part of Legends continuity. The Nightsisters practice a kind of Dark Magick that allows them to do things like resurrect the dead, create illusions, and influence minds. After Ahsoka kills the Inquisitor Marrok on Seatos, his body releases a puff of green smoke, implying that he was resurrected by Elsbeth to do her bidding.

When Elsbeth, Skoll, and Hati arrive on Peridia, the ancient home of the Nightsisters, we meet the Great Mothers. They have partnered with Thrawn to leave the planet and galaxy with generations of dead Nightsisters from the catacombs, though their true plans and intentions have yet to be revealed. Could there be a Nightsister zombie army in the galaxy’s future?

The World Between Worlds

Sabine and Ahsoka follow Elsbeth to Seatos while Hera tries to get the New Republic on their side. Soon after they arrive, they are forced to fight Skoll, Hati, and Marrok while trying to stop Elsbeth from uploading the map’s coordinates to her massive ship The Eye of Sion. Ahsoka successfully takes out Marrok, but is pushed off a cliff by Skoll.

Sabine and everyone else assume that she’s dead, but Ahsoka once again finds herself in the mysterious realm The World Between Worlds. This time, she doesn’t see Ezra Bridger, but instead sees her former master Anakin Skywalker. It’s an emotional reunion full of flashbacks to her time as a child soldier and padawan during the Clone Wars. Given the choice, she decides to return to the real world and continue her mission.

Peridia and the Return of Grand Admiral Thrawn

Thinking that Ahsoka is dead, Sabine agrees not to destroy the map in exchange for passage to Peridia and the new galaxy on the Eye of Sion. They are greeted by the Great Mothers who summon Thrawn and his Night Troopers to prepare for the journey home. Thrawn lets Skoll uphold his agreement with Sabine and allows her to go find Ezra, but he sends Skoll and Hati after her as soon as she leaves.