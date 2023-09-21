At the end of Ahsoka episode 6, “Far, Far Away,” Thrawn tells the Nightsisters’ Great Mothers that he “once again requires the aid of their dark magick,” as his forces prepare to make the trip back to the known galaxy and wage war against the New Republic. But what exactly does the Grand Admiral need Nightsister magick for? Ahsoka actually foreshadowed what he might be using the dark magick for earlier in the season.

If you recall, former Inquisitor Marrok met his end at the wrong end of Ahsoka’s lightsaber. But as he fell over dead, a thick green smoke spewed out of his lifeless body, leading many to theorize that Marrok was actually a dead Inquisitor who had been revived by resurrected magick prior to the start of the series. That of course tracks with what we already know about these witches, who at one point reanimated the dead in The Clone Wars.

So, are the Nightsisters using their magick on Thrawn’s stormtroopers, keeping them alive for the Grand Admiral long after they’ve expired? Thrawn hints his forces have suffered quite a few casualties when Lady Morgan asks why he won’t send more men to help Baylan and Shin hunt down Sabine and Ezra. “During this exile, our numbers have dwindled,” the Heir to the Empire explains to Morgan, implying that most of his men are dead.

The troopers that remain are simply not normal, and we’re not just talking about their armor and how their wrapped up in Nightsister fabric, but the way they carry themselves. For example, none of them speak except Enoch, whose voice sounds anything but human, and at one point he even uses a strange language to communicate with his men. The Night Troopers also chant Thrawn’s name as he enters the hangar, which definitely isn’t standard operating procedure for soldiers of the Empire. You didn’t hear everyone chanting, “Pal-pa-tine, Pal-pa-tine,” as the Emperor arrived on the Death Star in Return of the Jedi, after all.

But the most obvious evidence that the Witches of Dathomir are controlling these soldiers is the “Night Trooper” name itself. These are stormtroopers so bewitched the Great Mothers named them after themselves. The Chimaera, Thrawn’s flagship, also happens to feature black markings similar to Dathomiri tattoos, so this collaboration with the Nightsisters runs pretty deep.

If it does turn out the Nightsisters have raised a zombie army for Thrawn, this will hardly be the first time Star Wars has dealt with undead stormtroopers. In 2009, Del Rey published the novel Death Troopers by Joe Schreiber, which featured zombified, flesh-eating stormtroopers accidentally infected by a bio-weapon. That book is no longer canon, and the Night Troopers on Ahsoka aren’t eating people (yet), so there’s no actual connection between the two stories, but if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that the Empire has been known to conduct all kinds of unnatural experiments throughout the history of Star Wars.