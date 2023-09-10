Entertainment Earth is currently accepting pre-orders for the Holiday Edition of Star Wars The Black Series Purge Trooper. The figure is set to release this December.

The package comes with a Holiday-themed figures of a Purge Trooper of a 6″ scale and two accessories.

Get Star Wars The Black Series Purge Trooper (Holiday Edition) here.

You can view images of the special Star Wars The Black Series figure below:

Why this figure deal is worth pre-ordering.

The included figure is a Nutcracker-colored Purge Trooper — an Imperial trooper whose goal was to hunt Jedi. The included accessories are a gold-colored mouse droid and a colorful DC-15A blaster rifle.

“He’ll crush the Trade Federation and crack the nuts,” reads the figure’s description. “Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with action figures from The Black Series! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This collectible Black Series figure is detailed to look like a Purge Trooper (Holiday Edition), featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)”