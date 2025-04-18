Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling will star in a new Star Wars film that will reach movie theatres in May 2027, Walt Disney’s Lucasfilm announced on Thursday.

Star Wars: Starfighter will take place five years after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, a Lucasfilm statement said.

The movie is “an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet,” the statement said.

Shawn Levy will direct and production will start in the fall. Levy directed Marvel’s 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine film and episodes of Netflix’s TV series Stranger Things.

Gosling has been nominated for three Oscars, most recently for his role as Ken in 2023’s Barbie.