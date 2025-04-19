Star Wars Zero Company | Official Announce Trailer – YouTube Watch On

The future of upcoming Star Wars games is looking bright again, but we can say certain genres are greatly underrepresented, as most publishers and studios try to craft cinematic games first and foremost. Thankfully, Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment are bringing traditional turn-based tactics gameplay to the Star Wars galaxy with Star Wars: Zero Company.

The first details, screenshots, and trailer have been shared just a few days after an early tease and title announcement via social channels. Star Wars: Zero Company will launch in 2026 across all current-gen platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. No word on whether a Switch 2 port is on the cards.

The story is “set in the twilight of the Clone Wars” and follows Hawks, an ex-Republic officer tasked with creating and commanding an “elite squad of cunning operatives” in order to take down “an emerging threat” that apparently can’t be neutralized through the use of traditional warfare. The twist? Hawks and their recruits can be fully customized and prepared for action however you want.

“It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation,” said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor.



If you’re thinking Star Wars: Zero Company sounds a lot like XCOM: Enemy Unknown – one of the best alien invasion games ever – you’re on to something; Bit Reactor was founded by ex-Firaxis (XCOM, Civilization) devs. It seems that EA and Lucasfilm Games have just let them (and co-developer Respawn) go wild.

Alongside the first details and trailer, a bunch of in-game screenshots give us a taste of some of the custom characters and turn-based tactics set in a galaxy far, far away which Zero Company aims to entice us with:

From clone troopers to astromechs to Jedi, each player’s Zero Company will be tailored to their own unique playstyle. Not only that, but you’ll also meet “a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters” and, if you ask us, probably some Clone Wars legends as well.