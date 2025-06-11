Starbucks is hiring a global coffee creator to travel the world, tell the company’s story, presumably drink lots of coffee — and get paid six figures for it.

The “coffee-obsessed” Global Coffee Creator will work on a one-year contract, traveling the world (the job posting lists Milan, Tokyo, Colombia, Dubai, and Costa Rica) to capture the “vibes, culture, and people” of all things coffee-related.

Related: Starbucks Is Hiring a Pilot to Captain Its Company Aircraft. Here’s How Much It Pays.

Starbucks is pitching the role as “more than a job; it’s your chance to immerse yourself in the world of coffee, meet new people, and see new places.” The position requires someone who can create social content that highlights menu items and specialty drinks from 10 to 15 designated Starbucks locations across the globe.

Travel costs are provided by Delta Air Lines and Marriott Bonvoy, per the Starbucks blog. The pay range is listed at $80,100 to $136,000 for the one-year contract.

Hopeful applicants are required to submit a TikTok video with their application. To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident, and have a valid passport. Proficiency in social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, is important, as is experience using design software (Photoshop, InDesign, Final Cut Pro, and CapCut), per the listing.

The role is fully remote, and the posting says applicants can work from anywhere, though we’d assume being close to an international airport would be helpful.

Applicants have until June 14 to apply.

Related: Starbucks Is Hiring In-Store Human Workers After Replacing People With Machines — and Finding It Didn’t Work