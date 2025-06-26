



Summer is finally here, a heat dome has enveloped a quarter of the nation, and air conditioning and cold drinks are more or less the only way to get through the day.

It sounds dire and not so much fun when I put it that way, but its music to the ears of fast food restaurants that desperately want to get people in the door to buy things amid a trade war that’s scaring consumers away from making purchases.

The quick service industry has prepared for summer accordingly as it does every year, launching appealing foods and frosty drinks meant to act as a reprieve from the heat.

Dunkin is the most recent company to drop a new drink with its collaboration with musician Sabrina Carpenter, unveiling the Strawberry Daydream Refresher today in its locations.

Starbucks is in on it too with its boba-inspired Refreshers, hoping to attract the same customers that religiously show up to buy the original Asian drink at trendy tea shops.

But Starbucks wants to cater to more than just boba devotees, of course, and the chain may have something new up its sleeve coming to join its summer lineup very soon.

Starbucks has a surprise menu item on tap for customers. Image source: Shutterstock-Sorbis

A berry special delight for Starbucks fans

In a post on X, the former Twitter, shared on June 24, trusted food blogger Markie Devo posted about one Starbucks update we knew was coming – but there’s another one thats a surprise.

Starbucks has previously confirmed that it will bring back the fan-favorite Raspberry syrup in July for “a very limited time.”

However, Devo says that it’s coming back with something else, which he found out from a Starbucks employee.

“Speculation has it that Starbucks will drop a new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew alongside the returning syrup,” he wrote.

“Key speculated dates! -July 24th Rewards Members Only! -July 29th Nationwide! If any info changes I’ll update!”

In the meanwhile, Starbucks is clearly planning more ways than one to keep its loyal customers coming back.

“Under the Back to Starbucks strategy, the company is reimagining and modernizing its beverages and food to build a relevant, hype-worthy global menu that will resonate with customers,” the company said in a press release..

Navigating difficult headwinds

While Starbucks is still one of the world’s biggest casual service brands, the cult favorite coffee company has had its share of challenges as of late.

The data told the story in its 2024 year-end earnings call, when the chain reported flat revenues and a decline in global comparable store sales. In short, less people were coming to order their usual coffee and breakfast items.

Starbucks’ public reputation has also taken a nosedive per corporate reputation management company Reptrak, with 71.5 points in 2021 to 57.7 points in 2025, per Forbes reporting.

When CEO Brian Niccol took over in September 2024, he announced the “Back to Starbucks” plan, which included a focus on community, simpler workflows, boosting employee benefits, and shortening customer wait time.

While big changes do take time, investors are growing antsy. The stock has been dropping since late February.

However, Niccol remains confident.

“Our financial results don’t yet reflect our progress, but we have real momentum with our ‘Back to Starbucks’ plan,” Niccol said in a statement.

