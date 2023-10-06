Starbucks’ mushroom cup is making headlines yet again in 2023 as fans want to celebrate Halloween with the rare collectible.

Halloween is right around the corner so people have started accumulating the props to make sure their decoration stands out for the spooky holiday. Yesterday, we told you about Heinz’s Black Garlic Mayo, which was specially created for Halloween in the past years. Now we look at Starbucks‘ mushroom cup that fans are going gaga over.

Starbucks’ Mushroom Cup trends in 2023

The Starbucks mushroom isn’t available for sale in the United States and it is only sold in select markets in some Asian countries.

But, fans are so enthralled by its unique design and convenient feature that they didn’t mind grabbing one from eBay while others brought it off of DHK (Direct from Hong Kong).

The transparent cup with a graphic mushroom print on its body comes with a black top also shaped like a mushroom and tiny red horns.

Above all, a tea diffuser is attached to the bottom of the cap, which according to TikTok users is highly efficient. A matching black straw is attached to the top without a stopper.

The price of the cup isn’t disclosed and the item may be sold for a much higher price on third-party shopping sites.

TikTok users are in love with the rare collectible

Starbucks fans are willing to pay any price to get their hands on the rare mushroom cup as Halloween nears.

One fan wrote: “Have they re-released this? It’s a couple of years old and I am waiting to buy now.”

“This is cute. I want it. But it’s a literal impulsive buy,” said another.

A third one said: “I might actually die if I can’t find that mug!”

Responding to TikTok featuring the mushroom cup, one user wrote: “Please tell me if you’re to sell it and I want to buy.”

Halloween cups and tumblers released so far

We couldn’t tell you not to be disappointed if you can’t find the mushroom cup, but there are plenty of other options for you to choose from as Starbucks has already released some of its Halloween cups and tumblers for 2023.