The countdown is over for fall flavor fanatics: Starbucks has officially announced that its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will return to menus on August 26, nearly a month before autumn begins.

First launched in 2003, the PSL has become a yearly tradition. It ushers in the cozy season with a blend of espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and real pumpkin flavor, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

Alongside the PSL, the premium coffee shop’s 2025 fall menu will also feature returning favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, as well as new items like Italian Sausage Egg Bites and a Pecan Oatmilk Cortado.

But what makes the PSL more than just another seasonal drink? The answer lies in a powerful blend of science, emotion, and clever marketing that has helped Starbucks sell over 600 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes since its debut.

From its expertly engineered flavor profile to its role as a cultural signifier of fall, here’s what keeps PSL fans returning every year.

It triggers nostalgia

Behind the PSL’s popularity is deliberate sensory science. Starbucks spent months developing the perfect combination of pumpkin puree and warming spices, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ginger, activating brain memory centers.

These aromas and flavors evoke deep feelings of warmth, comfort, and tradition, reminding customers of crisp fall days, cozy sweaters, and seasonal rituals.

The scarcity factor

Another key to its success is the drink’s limited-time availability. By releasing the PSL only during the fall, Starbucks turns the drink into an event.

The early release date consistently landing in late August adds to the anticipation, making it the “unofficial start of fall” for many. This seasonal scarcity taps into the psychological principle of FOMO (fear of missing out), driving demand.

Marketing

From early teaser campaigns to themed merchandise and Instagram-worthy visuals, Starbucks has turned the PSL into a lifestyle brand.

Social media plays a central role, with Starbucks fans sharing first-sip photos and countdowns to the PSL season.

The chain’s consistent, nostalgic branding fuels millions in seasonal sales, nearly $100 million annually, while sparking broader pumpkin spice trends in retail and food.

A feeling

Research in neuroscience shows that flavor-memory links create strong emotional reactions. The PSL doesn’t just taste like fall, it feels like fall.

This neurological response, combined with comforting rituals like walking through autumn leaves or sipping a warm drink on a chilly morning, transforms the PSL into a seasonal anchor in people’s lives.