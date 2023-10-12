Starbucks has released a statement stating that the company strongly disagrees with statements on acts of terror made by Workers United as customers question if the Union supports Hamas.

The global retailer coffee company has expressed its deepest sympathy for the innocent victims involved in the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza. Starbucks clarified that they are troubled by the spread of misinformation stemming from statements made by Workers United.

Workers Union supports Hamas posts sparks outrage

On Saturday (October 7), militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking around 150 hostages, as per BBC News.

Israeli Defense Forces triggered a war on the militant organization, that governs the Gaza Strip, and the country’s airstrikes are still ongoing.

Hamas called the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and claimed it was a response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

More than 330,000 people have been displaced due to the conflict and the entire Gaza area has been devastated.

Images allegedly showing ‘Starbucks Workers United’ and many of its leaders expressing solidarity with Hamas have circulated on social media. A Twitter page named Works United Facts shared one of the viral images.

On Wednesday (October 11), Starbucks released a statement addressing the fake news, titled:

“Starbucks strongly disagrees with statements on acts of terror made by Workers United.”

Starbucks disagrees with statements made by Workers United

In the statement, Starbucks expressed: “sympathy for those who have been killed, wounded, displaced and impacted following the heinous and unacceptable acts of terror, escalating violence and hate against the innocent in Israel and Gaza” this week.

Furthermore, the company is “deeply troubled by the spread of misinformation, inaccurate headlines and third-party social media posts stemming from statements made by Workers United.”

Starbucks continued to clarify: “We unequivocally condemn acts of terrorism, hate and violence, and disagree with the statements and views expressed by Workers United and its members. Workers United’s words and actions belong to them, and them alone.”

The statement explains Workers United, its local affiliates, union organizers, and those who identify as members of “Starbucks Workers United” do not speak for Starbucks Coffee Company. They do not represent the company’s views, positions, or beliefs.

There is no legal entity known as “Starbucks Workers United.” It is instead a subset of partners that are represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) with more than two million members working across a range of industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Starbucks EVP and CPO address ongoing Israel-Gaza attacks

Sara Kelly, Starbucks executive vice president and chief partner officer, shared a note with all global Starbucks partners on October 11 regarding the support of partners during the ongoing Israel-Gaza attacks.

As a leadership team, Kelly expressed their deepest sympathy for those who have been killed, wounded, displaced, and impacted following the heinous acts of terror, escalating violence and hate against the innocent in Israel and Gaza this week.

She said: “Starbucks unequivocally condemns acts of hate, terrorism and violence.”

Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks Chief Executive Officer, shared the following message with partners earlier this week. They added: “In times like these, it is essential that we remember what makes us Starbucks partners, and that we lean on our shared value of belonging. Let us remember that our strength lies in our ability to support one another with empathy and understanding, irrespective of our backgrounds and experiences. Together, we can continue to cultivate a safe and welcoming workplace where everyone feels heard, valued, and included.”

The message explains that partners can use the company’s mental health and well-being benefits.

Partner Resources, Operations, PRO, Global Security and Risk, Public Affairs and many others across Starbucks, globally, have been activated and are working to closely monitor the situation, listen to partners, and assist where they can.

Starbucks also offers a giving match opportunity for eligible partners in the U.S. and Canada who wish to support relief efforts being led by eligible U.S. 501(c)3 organizations or registered Canadian charities.

The executive vice president and chief partner officer finalized the message encouraging readers to “please keep one another in your thoughts.”