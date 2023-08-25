Starbucks launched its fall 2023 menu yesterday and coffee lovers have just one question – Is the all-time favorite Pumpkin Scone discontinued in 2023?

The coffee company treats its fans to an array of drinks and new bakery items around this time of the year. The anticipation leading to its arrival is met with a lot of suggestions and requests by coffee lovers for their favorite dishes. Even though Starbucks comes bearing sad news for fans of the Pumpkin Scone, perhaps there is some hope still! Here’s what a fan was told after asking about the return of the item in 2023.

Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Fan asks Starbucks if Pumpkin Scone is discontinued in 2023

For those of you who aren’t aware, Pumpkin Scone has been a regular and popular item on Starbucks’ menu for years.

It features multiple flavors of pumpkin pie – cinnamon, and born sugar with white icing as the topping with orange or yellow drizzle.

The item is currently unavailable on Starbucks’ website to order, so when the brand announced its fall 2023 collection, one fan asked: “Is the pumpkin scone discontinued? It was my favorite bakery item.”

Starbucks confirmed that the item isn’t returning in 2023 and suggested fans try the newly added dishes – the Baked Apple Croissant or the famous Pumpkin Cream Cheese muffin.

Fans are saddened by the announcement

Fans are urging Starbucks to bring their favorite Punpkin Scone back. It may be a tad bit late to expect the dish on this year’s fall menu, but the possibility of it returning isn’t completely ruled out.

But, some are sad about not being able to have one in 2023.

One fan said: “The pumpkin muffin is OK, and I will try the new baked apple croissant, but I loved the Pumpkin Scones!!!

“Please reconsider this decision. The pumpkin scone is amazing.,” said another.

Adding to the above comment, one user wrote: “It was also my favorite bakery item! Please reconsider.”

One irked fan has gone to the extent of starting a petition to urge Starbucks to bring back the Pumpkin Scone.

Fall 2023 menu revealed

Here’s everything from drinks to food included on Starbucks’ fall 2023 menu: