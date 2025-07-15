Starbucks is no longer gatekeeping its “secret menu,” and the coffeehouse is asking customers to submit a custom creation for a chance to win thousands.

The “secret menu” has been “a thing for years,” Starbucks says, and there are numerous social media accounts that highlight various concoctions from around the world.

But Starbucks never revealed if the “menu” actually existed until now. Rewards members can see some of the most popular “secret menu” drinks in the “offers” tab of the app.

Secret menu customizations now in the app include adding “cookies on top” to a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, or “elevating” the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by blending it with peach juice and topping with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

How to enter the ‘Secret Menu’ contest

Is your Starbucks order so customized that it creates a grande-sized receipt? Think your custom Starbucks order is better than anything on the menu? Now’s your chance to prove it (without annoying baristas) — and win money.

To enter the contest, contestants build a drink on the Starbucks website, like placing an order on the app. For the contest, all drinks are a grande size.

First, you choose the style of drink (hot or cold coffee or tea, refreshers, frappuccino, hot chocolate, or lemonade). Next, the roast (blonde, medium, dark, decaf), style (americano, latte, macchiato, flat white), and then the various mix-ins and customizations (milks, flavors, cold foams, toppings, number of espresso shots, and sweeteners).

The only fine print is that contestants must be 18 years or older. The entry period ends on July 20. The winners will be selected based on “taste, creativity, and fan appeal,” the company said.

The top prize is $25,000, and three runners-up will win $5,000 each.

To enter, click here.

