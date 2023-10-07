Stardew Valley update 1.6 promises to bring new features and game content to the farm simulator, along with other fun things like stylish hats for your pet cat or dog.

The hatswere teased today by the game’s creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone on the social networking site X.

Stardew Valley update 1.5 OST

As you can see in the header image, there will be at least three hats and a large blue bow providing your pets with spme fashion sense. It’s pretty cute.

Update 1.6 was announced in June 2022, and it will feature a major new festival, two mini-festivals, and new late-game content expanding on each skill area.

There will be new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to 8-players in multiplayer, and more.

Update 1.6 is without a release date at present.

Currently available multiple platforms, Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies since its initial release on PC in 2016, with 13 million copies sold for PC alone.

The next game from ConcernedApe is Haunted Chocolatier. Little is known about it other than it will feature boss fights and explore “fantastical possibilities” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. Like Stardew Valley, it will also feature the gathering of ingredients, but unlike the farming aspect, you will be making chocolate and running a shop.

Still in early development, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will also come to other major platforms.