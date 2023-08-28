Starfield is just about here and Bethesda has revealed its global release times alongside the minimum and recommended PC specifications ahead of its early access release date of Friday, September 1.

Bethesda Game Studios shared the details in a blog, giving important details to those of us still living on the “old neighborhood” called Earth. First up, it shared the release timing for those who will get access to Starfield via early access.

If you pre-ordered or purchased the premium edition, premium edition upgrade, or the Constellation Edition, you will be able to take off into the great beyond on September 1 (or even earlier!). If you have the standard edition, you will have to wait until September 6.

You can see the image below for the full global release times, but those in Eastern and Pacific time zones will be able to play Starfield right at 5pm PT/8pm ET on August 31. That translates to September 1 at 1am BST/10am AEST.

Starfield PC Specs

As for Starfield’s PC specs, both the minimum and recommended options require an SSD and will require 125 GB of avaialble space. Check out the full minimum and recommended specs for Starfield below;

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 125 GB available space

125 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Windows 10/11 with updates Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

125 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

While we don’t know the exact performance on PC, Bethesda’s Todd Howard previously confirmed that Starfield will run at 4K and 30 FPS on Xbox Series X and 1440p and 30 FPS on Xbox Series S. The decision to lock the game to 30 FPS was to ensure a “consistency” of performance.

For more, check out a preview of Starfield’s opening mission, Bethesda’s Pete Hines’ comments on how Starfield “doesn’t really even get going” until players finish the main quest, and everything else we know about Starfield.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.