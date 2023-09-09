Except, that’s not how creating a character works. Not really. The only significant thing your Background does in Starfield is determine which three Skills you start the game with. The game doesn’t even do a great job of telling you what those Skills actually do at the time you pick them. The Background screen makes each sound equally viable and exciting. The actual Skills screen you’ll soon have access to tells a different story. Some of those initial background Skills unlock entirely new abilities and styles of play. Others increase your efficiency by a few percentage points. Which did you pick?

That too doesn’t really matter in the long run, though. See, there is no level cap in Starfield, and there are no restrictions on what Skills you can eventually pick up. There aren’t even character stats in the game that determine how efficient you might be in specific styles of play. In many RPGs (including most older Bethesda games), choosing your initial race, class, and similar character creation options is a kind of declaration of intent that softly outlines what kind of person you’re going to be in this world and how you will interact with it. In Starfield, with enough XP and enough time, anyone can do everything.

In theory, I welcome the ability to play however you want with few (if any restrictions). That level of freedom is the backbone of so many incredible modern gaming experiences. Just do what you’d like and know that the other options are always there if you want to explore them. Like so many other aspects of Starfield, though, that freedom is a blessing and a curse.

Early on, I decided to play Starfield as a kind of cyber rogue. My plan was to sneak and steal my way across the galaxy while occasionally using my silver tongue to get out of a jam. Despite my best efforts, though, I occasionally found myself in a firefight or ship battle. Remarkably, I wasn’t at any considerable disadvantage during these encounters. With a little patience, I was still defeating enemies 15-20 levels above me without a Combat skill to my name, and space battles were more of an annoyance than something I needed to work around and carefully consider.

Because Starfield doesn’t really emphasize things like class-based strengths and weaknesses, it also rarely demands creative solutions. For that matter, it rarely gives you the chance to find those solutions in the first place. Sneak around enemies rather than fight them if you’d like, but you’re really just missing out on that random loot they drop. You can Persuade characters during certain dialog sequences, but your chances to do so are incredibly limited and rarely lead to anything more exciting than a skipped fight, a piece of gear, or a few spare Credits. Don’t want to invest points in things like piloting, crafting, or lockpicking? Ok, but you’re really just eliminating entire parts of the game rather than investing in alternative paths that will eventually offer a unique experience.

I rarely felt a connection to my Starfield character, and that’s largely because my character was “Starfield protagonist.” Most of my build choices led me down the same basic path, albeit with an occasional scenic route detour. Starfield doesn’t offer a substantial enough character-building process to allow you to feel as if you’re slowly growing someone of your own design, and it doesn’t allow you to play as a previously established well-written character with a personality of their own. Instead, it forces you to exist in this limbo somewhere between those concepts where you never feel like you’re getting the full benefits of either approach.