Starfield is the most ambitious game Bethesda has ever made, and that investment appears to be paying off. Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG was the United States’ best-selling game of September, not even counting players on Game Pass.

Starfield is September’s best-selling game and 2023’s seventh-biggest earner

Market research company Circana just published its data on the best-selling games of September 2023. The newly-released Starfield was last month’s best-selling game, according to a chart shared by Executive Director and Analyst Mat Piscatella. It beat out Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24, and Payday 3, who round out the rest of the top 5. The recently released NBA 2 24 and The Crew: Motorfest took sixth and seventh place, respectively.

FC 24 was the best-selling game in August, with its runner-up, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, falling to eighth place. Hogwarts Legacy slipped from fifth to ninth, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from fourth to 10th place. However, the most extreme drop goes to Diablo IV, which fell from seventh to 20th place. Meanwhile, Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Rainbow Six: Siege, Gran Turismo 7, and Sea of Thieves all saw growth last month.

Take-Two and Nintendo did not provide digital sales data on NBA 2K24, Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Kart 8. Therefore, it’s possible that their rankings should be higher. Notably, Circana’s sales data does not include how many people played Starfield on Game Pass

Despite only launching last month, Starfield also places highly on Circana’s list of 2023’s highest-earning games. Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are still secure at first and second place. However, the new-released Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1 have already secured seventh and eighth.