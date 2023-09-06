While that system is clearly intended to make the looting process a bit more exciting (great loot can be found anywhere), it ultimately proves to be fairly frustrating. After all, some of the best items in the game are not only randomly acquired but are subject to other variables that can make them significantly less effective than they would otherwise be.

This is where save scumming comes into play. Here are some of the best ways to farm loot in Starfield using save scumming:

Create a Quick Save Before Looting a Known Legendary Item – If there is a Legendary item that has a set place in the world (such as Legendary Armor found behind a display case), create a quick save before looting it. If the item doesn’t have the modifiers you want, load that save and loot the item again. Repeat this process until you get the ideal version of that item.

If there is a Legendary item that has a set place in the world (such as Legendary Armor found behind a display case), create a quick save before looting it. If the item doesn’t have the modifiers you want, load that save and loot the item again. Repeat this process until you get the ideal version of that item. Quick Save Before Killing an Elite Enemy – Elite and “Boss” enemies in Starfield have a much higher chance of dropping better Legendary gear. They also have much larger health bars. So, right before you are about to kill one of these enemies, create a quick save. Finish them off, and simply reload the save if you didn’t get a Legendary item. Because loot pools are randomized upon an enemy’s death, you will receive different items from defeating that enemy each time you kill them. Repeat this process until you get the Legendary gear you desire.

Elite and “Boss” enemies in have a much higher chance of dropping better Legendary gear. They also have much larger health bars. So, right before you are about to kill one of these enemies, create a quick save. Finish them off, and simply reload the save if you didn’t get a Legendary item. Because loot pools are randomized upon an enemy’s death, you will receive different items from defeating that enemy each time you kill them. Repeat this process until you get the Legendary gear you desire. Quick Save Before Starting a Loot Run – Though Starfield doesn’t technically have “dungeons,” it does have many dungeon-like areas filled with powerful enemies. Create a quick save before running through these areas and then proceed through them as normal. Didn’t get any Legendary items? Load your save and run through the area again.

You can use these tactics throughout Starfield in various ways I’ll expand upon below. However, there is yet another way of increasing your odds of getting the best Legendary items…

Starfield Legendary Farming: Difficulty Scumming Cheats Explained

Starfield actually increases your odds of receiving better Legendary items (and more of them) if you’re playing on a higher difficulty level. That’s a common feature in most loot-based games. However, Starfield has a rather unique way of processing those difficulty differences that you can easily exploit.

In order to use Starfield’s “difficulty scumming” trick, simply set the game to the highest difficulty level (“Very Hard”) via the Options menu before you enter a planet, ship, outpost, or any other area with enemies and loot that is buffered by a loading screen. Once you have loaded that area, set the difficulty level to the easiest setting. The enemies in that area will have all of the loot associated with the higher difficulty setting, but their A.I. will be tuned to the lowest difficulty setting. This allows you to farm the best possible loot easier and quicker than ever before.

As noted above, though, this trick only works if you perform it before loading into an area. If you load into an area on the lowest difficulty setting, switch it to the highest level, and then swap it back to easy, then the loot table will still be associated with the easier difficulty setting. If, however, you are naturally playing at a higher difficulty level, then you can always swap the game to an easier setting temporarily in order to get through tough fights and still get the best possible loot.