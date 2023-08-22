A new Starfield live-action trailer made its debut at Gamescom today, showing a visually impressive trip through the stars ahead of the Bethesda game’s release next month.

What happens in the Starfield live-action trailer?

The new trailer features an orchestral version of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” which accompanies the visual of a man setting out on what the video’s description describes as “a breathtaking journey through the stars.”

Check out the Starfield live-action trailer on YouTube below (watch more trailers):

“Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4,” reads the game‘s official description. “In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Starfield is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on Wednesday, September 6.