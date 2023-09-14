Though Starfield contains numerous outfits waiting to be discovered, the two you really want to go out of your way for are the Mantis and Nishina suits. Both sets are among the game’s most powerful outfits, but if you want them, you can’t rely on the quest trackers. The Mantis Spacesuit is a reward for a secret quest you can only get if you loot the “Secret Outpost” note from a Spacer, which isn’t a guaranteed drop, but the Nishina Spacesuit is even harder to find since you can only acquire it during the mission “Entangled,” and only if you save both dimensions during that quest. To do so, you have to read in-game notes, follow them by hopping between realities, and actively ignoring the quest UI’s instructions.

Alex Hay’s Note

Bethesda announced Starfield during E3 2018 to the delight and shock of audiences everywhere. After all, Starfield was going to be Bethesda’s first new IP in decades (and the Fallout 76 debacle hadn’t occurred yet). Unfortunately, not everyone excited to play Starfield would get the chance.

In March of 2023, app producer Alex Hay, best known for programs such as Toolbox Pro, announced that, as of September 2022, he had stopped treatment for his lung cancer and had entered palliative care (i.e., medical care one receives when they have an incurable illness so as to relieve symptoms rather than cure the cause). Several days after the announcement, Hay passed away. Hay had been following the Starfield project for years and was gutted he wouldn’t live to play the game, but he wished everyone else to enjoy the game for him. So, Bethesda decided to immortalize him within the code of Starfield.

If you visit The Eye station, which orbits around Jemison in the Alpha Centauri station, you can find a note dedicated to Hay. This letter is a memorial to the longtime fan who died before his time. While it’s not out in the open, the note is still a touching tribute nonetheless.

A Hidden Photo Album System

Like many games these days, Starfield requires an SSD. This component cuts down on what would probably be unbearably long load times on an HDD, but you are still left with plenty of load screens full of images that, unbeknownst to most gamers, are actually semi-customizable.

At any point in the game, you can pause the action from your handheld scanner and take a screenshot with Starfield’s photo mode. You can tweak the lighting, your character’s pose, and much more to immortalize your favorite moments, and if you do so, the game automatically adds them to the library of loading screens. You don’t have to do anything, just snap some pictures to see them whenever you change areas. Depending on your skill, you might create pictures that put the screenshots created by Bethesda to shame.