Georgetown, Cayman Islands, August 28th, 2023, Chainwire

Stargate, the leading omnichain liquidity layer, and native asset bridge with over $18 billion in lifetime transaction volume, has now deployed on Kava Chain, the Cosmos-Ethereum interoperable Layer 1. This integration will expand the reach of Tether’s Cosmos-native USDt issued exclusively on the Kava Chain, to the Ethereum ecosystem and beyond.

Stargate’s success in connecting Ethereum networks is unmatched, with 300x more TVL than the next most-used bridge. Deploying Stargate on the Kava Chain gives DeFi users the most secure and efficient way to move USDt between the Cosmos and Ethereum ecosystems.

The integration ensures that users from any of Stargate’s chains have access to USDt on Kava Chain and every app-chain on Cosmos’s Internet of Blockchains. Ease-of-use features like single-click transfers and swaps, combined with unified liquidity and instant guaranteed finality, make traversing USDt capital efficient and simple. Stargate’s native asset transaction capabilities ensure a more direct and efficient connection to the Cosmos ecosystem.

“Kava Chain’s growth since becoming the exclusive native USDt hub for Tether has been impressive, with 90 million native USDt issued,” said Scott Stuart, Kava Chain Co-founder. “With Kava Chain now on Stargate, both retail and institutional users who previously had restricted access to certain features on Kava, now have an even broader spectrum of opportunities with USDt.”

Stargate’s involvement, combined with the Kava Chain’s USDt integration, promises to drive growth, increase exposure to liquidity, and open the Kava Chain and Cosmos ecosystems to wider markets, unprecedented usage for the first time.

About the Kava Chain

The Kava Chain is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network. Committed to fostering innovation and growth, the Kava Chain is a trusted choice for developers and users worldwide.

About Stargate

Stargate is a fully composable liquidity transport protocol that lives at the heart of Omnichain DeFi. With Stargate, users & dApps can transfer native assets cross-chain while accessing the protocol’s unified liquidity pools with instant guaranteed finality.

