Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Starkey MEA FZCO has reaffirmed its commitment to improving hearing health among the UAE’s aging population, calling for greater integration of hearing care into national public health strategies. The move comes amid growing evidence linking untreated hearing loss to cognitive decline, depression, and social isolation in older adults.

Starkey’s efforts are closely aligned with the UAE’s National Policy for Senior Emiratis and Dubai’s Elderly Happiness Strategy. The National Policy, launched in 2018, aims to ensure that senior Emiratis remain active, healthy, and socially integrated through targeted programs and support services. Meanwhile, Dubai’s Elderly Happiness Strategy—part of the broader Dubai Happiness Agenda—seeks to enhance the overall well-being and happiness of older residents through tailored initiatives.

Speaking ahead of the company’s upcoming regional hearing awareness campaign, Giscard Bechara, Regional Director of Starkey MEA FZCO, said: “Hearing loss is one of the most underdiagnosed and undertreated conditions in the UAE’s elderly population. Yet it is also one of the most manageable—if diagnosed early and addressed with the right technology and professional care”

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss, and nearly one-third of adults over the age of 65 are affected. In the UAE, the demographic shift is particularly striking. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the proportion of senior citizens is projected to rise from 6% to 29% by 2050, driven by rising life expectancy and improved healthcare access.

Starkey’s upcoming campaign during the second half of the year will focus on early detection, awareness building, and accessibility. Through screening campaigns along with its partners, and partnerships with elder care facilities, the company aims to reach senior citizens in the country.

“Good hearing is not just about communication. It’s about safety, mental health, and dignity,” Bechara emphasized. “Our devices today don’t just amplify sound—they connect users to their environment, monitor their well-being, and support them in living independent lives. The technology also helps the family to monitor their loved ones and detect how much they are using the hearing aids daily”

Recent studies, including those published by The Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention (2020), have highlighted hearing loss as a major modifiable risk factor for dementia. Early treatment with hearing aids has been shown to reduce cognitive decline by up to 48%, according to a 2023 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

“Public-private collaboration is the only way we can scale impact,” added Bechara. “We share the UAE’s vision of a society where aging is not associated with decline, but with dignity, independence, happiness and connection. Families in the UAE are very close to each other, by making sure that the elderly are getting the best hearing care, you are automatically keeping engaged with their loved ones ”.

About Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Starkey is a privately owned, global leader in hearing innovation, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As the only American-owned provider of advanced hearing technologies, Starkey is known for pioneering digital hearing solutions that combine cutting-edge AI, health tracking, and personalized care. With more than 5,000 employees across 29 global facilities, Starkey serves over 100 markets worldwide. The company is dedicated to transforming lives through better hearing, offering a full ecosystem of hearing aids, software, and connected health services.