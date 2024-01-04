Starknet’s governance committee has announced a vote on the migration of its v.0.13.0 from testnet to mainnet.

The Starknet Alpha v0.13.0 was deployed on Goerli and Sepolia testnets in December.

The Starknet Governance Committee announced on January 4, 2023 that a governance vote on the migration of Starknet v0.13.0 from testnet to mainnet was now live.

Apha v0.13.0 migration from testnet to mainnet

According to the platform, the protocol upgrade for v0.13.0 was open to all delegates, who will vote on the proposal for five days between Thursday, January 4 and Monday, January 8, 2023. The third vote is open to anyone with the native STRK token and to delegates.

While the vote is open to those with STRK tokens or are delegates, Starknet says all community members are welcome to contribute via discussion and feedback. The vote will be taken via a snapshot and passed or rejected on a simple majority, the Governance Committee noted in Thursday’s announcement.

It’s time to vote on moving Starknet v0.13.0 from testnet to mainnet! Delegates, cast your votes between January 4th at 12pm UTC- January 8th at 12pm UTC on the Starknet Governance Hub🗳️https://t.co/auNWrOMyov We encourage ALL members of the Starknet community to join the… pic.twitter.com/VWzHcDmFfs — Starknet 🦇🔊 (@Starknet) January 4, 2024

Starknet Alpha v0.13.0 is expected to focus on two aspects of the protocol. Primarily, the upgrade is meant to add the new transaction version v3, with features such as support for STRK as the blockchain platform’s gas token. V3 will also look to bring reduced transaction fees on mainnet.

The v0.13.0 was deployed on the Goerli and Sepolia testnets on December 12 and 13, 2023 respectively.

Community excitement for Starknet has skyrocketed since the project confirmed an airdrop for STRK would be undertaken in early 2024. The project announced a rewards program of 50 million STRK for ecosystem contributors in October. In December, it said it would allocate 10% of network fees to developers.