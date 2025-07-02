



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka has now access to Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet. Elon Musk, billionaire head of SpaceX and Tesla said in his X social media platform.

“Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Sri Lanka!”, Musk tweeted in his verified X account.

Sri Lanka started discussions with Starlink under the previous government headed by Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka’s telecommunication regulator last year granted a telecommunications service provider license to a locally incorporated firm of Starlink satellite system founded by Musk. The island nation has already amended its Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Act to accommodate the Starlink satellite system.

Sri Lanka initiated the move after former President Wickremesinghe met Musk on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia three months ago.

The collaboration with Starlink is expected to provide internet facilities via satellite technology, marking a significant transformation in the technology sector with a fast internet service.

Starlink is not yet established as a telephone network company in Sri Lanka.

Starlink is a low earth orbit satellite network, connected to Musk’s SpaceX group.

The network connects around 4.5 million people around the world with high-speed internet across nearly 100 countries, territories and other markets. (Colombo/July 02/2025)