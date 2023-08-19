After washing ashore in Portland, Victoria, starved and thousands of kilometres from its New Zealand home, a Tawaki penguin has been nursed back to health and released into the ocean.

Tawaki is the Maori name for the Fiordland penguin and it’s believed only about 7,000 of them remain on Earth.

This Tawaki penguin is healthy again and ready to leave Mosswood Wildlife Centre.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

Weeks of patient, specialised care brought this rare and endangered bird back from the brink, nursed by volunteer wildlife carer Tracey Wilson.

Each year, Ms Wilson cares for about 500 animals at her Koroit-based Mosswood Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

With specialist knowledge of caring for animals, Ms Wilson has been running the centre for 17 years.

It is built to cater to penguins, seabirds and koalas and, without ongoing government funding, it relies on volunteer power and donations.

The strongest Tawaki penguin enters the pool for its mandatory rehabilitation swim.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

Mostly, Ms Wilson receives injured koalas, so when an exotic species like the Tawaki penguin arrives on her doorstep, she says her “world stops”.

She pours her time into multiple daily feeds, pool rehabilitation and “cave building”.

“They are awesome. I believe caring for any wildlife is a privilege, but being able to care for these guys is super special. They are my fun place!” Ms Wilson says.

“There’s just something about penguins, and these guys are inquisitive, they’re interesting.

“Their expressions, everything about them, I find absolutely fascinating.”

This winter, Ms Wilson has cared for two Tawaki penguins, and several more have washed ashore on Australia’s southern coastline in South Australia and Western Australia.

Too weak to stand but able to swim, this Tawaki penguin has daily pool rehabilitation.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

Melbourne Zoo’s Marine Response Unit has observed a seasonal increase in Tawaki penguins, including seven reports from members of the public.

Since June, one Tawaki penguin was discovered deceased, four were found unwell and transported to veterinary care where they were humanely euthanased, and two were assessed by the response unit and returned to the wild.

Ms Wilson believes had she not received her pair of starved Tawaki penguins, they may also have been euthanased.

She urges anyone who finds a distressed penguin on the beach to get the experts involved.

“A penguin on the beach, lying down is a penguin in trouble,” she says.

“Please seek help from your closest wildlife carer or marine authority, and don’t pick it up for a selfie.”

Tracey Wilson carries a drenched Tawaki penguin inside after a short pool session.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

Watching her care for the rare birds is impressive and touching.

These wild and independent creatures, who have washed up from the deep blue, clearly trust her.

Can’t waddle, can’t walk

When the two Tawaki penguins were handed to Ms Wilson, they were close to death.

“When they first came in, they are very dehydrated and we have to tube them fluids,” she says.

The most recent arrival is still too weak to stand.

Instead, it lies on its belly in a cave constructed of towels and blankets, waiting for Ms Wilson to come and feed it fish by hand.

The second Tawaki penguin, too weak to stand, awaits its morning feed.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

First, she inserts a feed tube down its throat with surgical precision, administering antibiotics.

“This penguin came in so, so weak, he couldn’t stand up. He still can’t stand up,” she says.

“He had obviously been floating in open water for a very long time because he even had a barnacle growing on his tail feathers.”

She reaches for a polka-dot patterned mug filled with small pieces of fish.

Each portion of thawed pilchard is soaked in salt water to mimic the salinity of the ocean, and when the penguin spots the mug, it begins snapping its strong beak in the air, which makes the wildlife carer smile.

“This is great, because this means he is really hungry, and he’s looking forward to food,” Ms Wilson says.

Impatient with her chat, its strong beak makes contact, snapping her hand — and despite the sting, Ms Wilson is delighted.

“Ouch!” she says, laughing.

“Prior to this he wasn’t showing any signs of life whatsoever, now he’s saying, ‘I want to eat, I want to live!'”.

Ready for the wild

The other Tawaki penguin, which arrived first, has been hand-fed fish for weeks, and subjected to mandatory pool rehabilitation sessions.

It’s now strong and a healthy weight, and making signs that it wants to return to the ocean.

“He’s been in rehab for ages, so he’s pretty close to going. His behaviour is starting to show that he just wants to go,” Ms Wilson says.

So now the person who has fed and cared for this wild animal every day for weeks, must release her feathered friend into an ocean full of seals, sharks and changeable ocean currents.

Release days are bitter-sweet for Ms Wilson — stressful, exhilarating and full of worry.

“You’ve got an animal that would have died if you hadn’t intervened, to an animal that is fit for release, so that’s a good feeling,” she says.

Tracey Wilson kneels by the Tawaki penguin before it enters the water.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

“I lie awake thinking, ‘I hope he’s getting food, I hope he’s not starving, I hope he hasn’t been eaten by a shark’.”

Release day

On the day of release, the sun is shining and there’s not much wind, but the ocean is a little rougher than Ms Wilson would have liked.

The Tawaki penguin is carried to Killarney beach in a portable ventilated cage and placed gently on the sandy shore.

It takes a few moments before a tentative, yellow-crested head pokes out of the open cage door.

The Tawaki penguin takes tentative steps towards the ocean.(Supplied: Rob Grenfell/Mosswood Wildlife)

The penguin seems distracted by several onlookers with cameras, unsure of the rolling waves that loom far above its head, and sticks close to Ms Wilson.

This species of penguin would usually leap from rocks into water below, rather than wade into breaking waves.

She kneels down to the penguin’s level, looks into its eyes and utters a few words.

The Tawaki penguin stands by the water with wildlife carer Tracey Wilson.(Supplied: Rob Grenfell/Mosswood Wildlife)

Slowly, Ms Wilson takes small steps towards the ocean and the Tawaki penguin follows her, but seems hesitant to go.

A larger wave rumbles beyond the tide and takes all of us by surprise, sweeping the penguin away.

But soon everyone is reminding everyone of the Tawaki penguin’s superpower as a remarkable, efficient swimmer.

The penguin is swept underwater by a wave.(Supplied: Rob Grenfell/Mosswood Wildlife)

Sucked into the ocean by the outgoing wave, the penguin looks back towards the shore momentarily, maybe getting its bearings, maybe saying goodbye, then dives underwater and makes its way out to sea.

Release days are bitter-sweet for Tracey Wilson.(ABC South West Victoria: Emily Bissland)

Ms Wilson stands on the shore for a long time after the penguin is out of sight, seeking one last glimpse in her binoculars.

“We’ve done the absolute best we can do,” she says.

“It’s a long way home to New Zealand.”