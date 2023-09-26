Starz has pulled the plug on Heels, Run the World, Blindspotting, and the planned series The Venery of Samantha Bird.

According to Deadline, Starz has opted to cancel Heels, Run the World, and Blindspotting — all three of which ran for two seasons on the network from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, the Lionsgate-owned cable network is no longer moving forward with The Venery of Samantha Bird, which paused production due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike back in May and had two episodes left to film. No official reason for these cancellations has been provided.

What are all the shows Starz just canceled about?

Created by Michael Waldron, Heels is drama based around the world of professional wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as two brothers vying for control of their late father’s pro-wrestling promotion in small-town Georgia. Heels also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia, and Chris Bauer.

Meanwhile, Leigh Davenport created Run the World. The comedy series follows a close-knit group of 30-something Black women navigating their personal and professional lives in Harlem. It stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, and Tosin Morohunfola.

Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs‘ Blindspotting serves as a spin-off/sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. The show centers on Oakland resident Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), whose long-term partner, Miles (Casal), is suddenly incarcerated. Ashley and her son, Sean (Atticus Woodward), are then forced to move in with Miles’ mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Finally, Anna Moriarty created the partially-produced Venery of Samantha Bird. The series would have starred Katherine Langford as Samantha Bird, who returns home to New England and falls back in love with her childhood sweetheart. However, this seemingly idyllic romance carries some unsettling implications. The Venery of Samantha Bird would have tackled the concept of addictive love and its consequences. In addition to Langford, the series would have starred Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Francesca Reale, Brenda Strong, Adam Faison, Shalini Bathina, and Tyrone Marshall Brown.

Heels Seasons 1-2, Run the World Seasons 1-2, and Blindspotting Seasons 1-2 are currently streaming on the Starz app.