Sony hosted its latest State of Play earlier this evening, and it focused on updates for previously announced games coming to PlayStation.

We’ve already updated you on the Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC Separate Ways, gave you the release dates for Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and showed you a deep-dive into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – but there was more shown during the presentation as you will see below.

Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

One of the games shown during the State of Play was the walking simulator game Baby Steps, published by Devolver Digital and developed by Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennet Foddy. Baby Steps puts you in the bare feet of Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had: putting one foot in front of the other.

Placing each footstep yourself in original physics-based gameplay, you will take off walking to explore the world, hike mountains, take in the sights, meet interesting characters, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life when Baby Steps hits PC and PS5 next year.

During the presentation, the first details on Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn were provided.

Considered by us as one of the best JRPGs in years, the 17th main entry in the Tales will be expanded in this sequel to the main story. Set in the world after the union of two worlds, Beyond the Dawn stars a girl named Nazamil, the daughter of a Lord who stood in the way of the player in the main story of Arise. With the expansion, you will also witness the reunion of Alphen and his parties to confront the destiny Nazamil has followed.

The expansion features new dungeons, a variety of new quests, improved cutscenes, and additional costumes, and is a bit different from the main game as a certain level of skills and other statuses are provided from the start. The new storyline will also take you over 20 hours to finish.

Beyond the Dawn releases on November 9 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Are you ready to save the city of San Francisco from the Ghost Lord?

A first look at PlayStation VR2 game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was shown during the PlayStation State of Play. The nDreams-developed game has you using all sorts of gadgets from remote turrets to ghost decoys to catch ghosts.

In the game, you can take on a variety of missions like collecting dark PKE or closing interdimensional portals, and you can work with others in four-player co-op to solve puzzles, trap ghosts, and stop the March of the Malevolent. Feel like going solo? Then take on the Ghost Lord with the help of a ghostly companion.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is out on October 26 and features cross-play support between PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest 3 headsets. It is available for pre-order through the PlayStation Store and both paid and free DLC will be released in the future.

Official story trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

A new story trailer was shown for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora this evening. In the game, you play as a Na’vi who as an infant was abducted by the RDA to be part of The Ambassador Program and trained in human ways. You’ve been kept away from your homeworld of Pandora and from your people, and are one of the remaining members of the Sarentu clan, thought to have disappeared years ago.

During the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains featured in the first Avatar movie, you were put into emergency cryosleep as the RDA evacuated Pandora. 15 years later, you wake up and step onto Pandora, which the RDA has invaded and is once again threatening the planet’s ecosystems and its clans. It’s up to you to stop them.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases on December 7 for Amazon Luna, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.



You already knew Roblox was coming to PlayStation, but now we know the exact date: October 10. Soon, you’ll be able to explore a constantly growing library of experiences on your PS4 or PS5. And you won’t be alone: you can join millions of others thanks to full cross-platform support with PC, mobile devices, consoles, and VR.

Set one year after the events of Ghostrunner 2, cyber ninja Jack is back.

Also during the PlayStation State of Play, 505 Games and One More Level stealth-dropped a demo of Ghostrunner 2. You can try it out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it’s also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In the demo, you will face wicked cultists led by a terrifying threat in battles that take place inside the Dharma Tower and deal death at high speed by hopping on protagonist Jack’s motorcycle.

Ghostrunner is out on October 26, and if you pre-order the Brutal Edition, you can start playing the game on October 24.

Foamstars open beta announcement trailer.

Square Enix is hosting an open beta for Foamstars to test the capabilities of the game servers ahead of release. The beta will feature two different 4-v-4 game modes, eight diverse characters, specialist weapons, and unique game-changing skills. With foam as each challenger’s weapon of choice, you must master the game’s foam traversal and construction mechanics to build, block, and overpower your competitors to achieve victory.

The open beta starts September 29 and runs through October 1. To join the PS5 beta, just nab the Foamstars Open Beta Part software from the PlayStation Store and launch it on your console during the event period. A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to join the open beta.

Foamstars is without a release date, but we know that it’s out next year.