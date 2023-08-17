The triple lock has done tremendous work in lifting millions of pensioners out of poverty since it was introduced in 2010. It does this by lifting the pension each year by earnings, inflation or 2.5 percent, whichever is highest.

It’s often called a pledge but as pensioners have discovered to their cost, the triple lock isn’t set in stone.

If it was, pensioners would have received a pay rise of around 8.3 percent in April 2022, in line with wages.

However, during his stint as Chancellor, Rishi Sunak decided that earnings had been skewed by pandemic lockdowns, and refused to pass on the increase.

So instead, pensioners got 3.1 percent just as inflation started to skyrocket.

They got some relief in April this year, though, when the state pension increased by 10.1 percent, in line with last September’s inflation figure.

That beat April’s inflation figure of 8.7 percent and is notably better than July’s inflation figure of 6.8 percent.

Most people have assumed that next year’s state pension would rise in line with inflation again, but that now seems unlikely.

It’s the September figure that counts and by then consumer prices may have fallen below six percent. At the same time, wages are rocketing at the highest rate since records began in 2001.

That’s good news for workers, offering them some relief from the cost of living crisis. It’s good news for pensioners, too.

Or at least it should be.