Statement by Stephen Legault, Senior Program Manager, Alberta Climate and Mike Marcolongo, Associate Director

Canmore | Traditional territories of the Treaty 7 Nations – Premiers Doug Ford of Ontario and Danielle Smith of Alberta have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance fossil fuel energy and mining infrastructure-related projects, including a new bitumen pipeline from Alberta, railways to Ontario’s Ring of Fire, and a proposed deep-sea port on James Bay. The projects are part of an ongoing campaign by the two Premiers to capitalize on Trump-induced Canadian economic anxiety by pushing hard against clean energy and climate action, and aligning Canada with the pro-fossil and anti-environmental agenda supported by the U.S. Administration.

The Premiers also reiterated their previous calls for the cancellation of federal climate change and environmental protection measures, including the elimination of the federal Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) standard, the lifting of the West Coast tanker ban, the scrapping of the Clean Electricity Regulations, ending the development of the Oil & Gas pollution caps, and the repeal of the Impact Assessment Act. These laws and regulations protect Canadians across the country; repealing them would be short-sighted and counterproductive, as it would hinder Canada’s ability to thrive in a global energy market, where the rest of the world is transitioning to low-carbon fuel options.

It’s shameful that the leaders of the two most prosperous provinces in Canada seem to believe that their economies can only grow if clean drinking water, clean air, and a safe climate are sacrificed. Ironically, Premier Ford is seeking to repeal the federal EV rules, which states that 20 per cent of new cars sold in Canada must be electric starting next year, when the Ontario government itself has invested $20 billion in production and construction subsidies for electric vehicle infrastructure over the past five years.

Critical minerals mining will play a crucial role in Canada’s future economy, and First Nations have signalled a willingness to be partners in their development in the Ring of Fire. However, they have also been clear that they will only allow these developments to proceed if their economic, social and environmental interests are addressed. Progress to accomplish this has been set back with the passage of Ontario’s Bill 5, which cancels the Environmental Assessments of the Eagle’s Nest mine and the road proposed to the region.

Canadians should not be responsible for funding another crude oil pipeline from Northern Alberta to the West Coast. Additionally, such a pipeline should not be permitted to end in regions protected by the current West Coast tanker ban. The Douglas Channel and Hecate Strait face significant ecological risks from potential tanker shipwrecks, which justifies these restrictions. In addition, all financial risks associated with investing in oil infrastructure should be borne by the private sector due to projected declines in oil demand later this decade.

If Premiers Smith and Ford truly wanted to unite their provinces in a meaningful project, they could have focused on creating a national power grid. This would connect Alberta’s untapped renewable energy potential with Ontario’s growing energy needs. These provincial initiatives would help connect Canada’s population with clean, renewable and inexpensive energy infrastructure.

