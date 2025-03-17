Statement from Julia Levin, Associate Director, National Climate, Environmental Defence Canada

Ottawa | Traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg People -Canada’s industrial carbon pricing rules mean that big polluters pay for their pollution. It’s a good model: corporations, like oil and gas companies, should be paying for the harm they cause to our air, land and water. And the rules work: they have effectively driven down pollution levels more than any other measure.

Carbon pricing isn’t just good for addressing pollution, it also incentivizes companies to be more competitive by investing in cleaner technologies. As Canada finds ways to stand up to the United States, it’s important that we increase trade with like-minded allies. The European Union is an obvious partner, but we won’t be able to access their markets without strong environmental rules like industrial carbon pricing.

Any political leader who is threatening to do away with these rules is catering to corporate interests over the public good. We only have to look south of the border to see how dangerous that approach is.

Abandoning climate action, as Trump has done and some Canadian politicians are now threatening to do, puts Canada’s health, economy and national unity at risk. Increased pollution and unnatural weather threaten the places and people we love. Staying committed to proven climate strategies will protect Canadians and keep Canada strong and free.

Background Information:

According to the Canadian Climate Institute, industrial carbon pricing will do more to cut climate pollution between now and 2030 than any other policy. By 2030, industrial carbon pricing is projected to contribute between 23 and 39 per cent (or 53 to 90 Mt) of avoided emissions from all policies implemented to date.

The European Union is implementing a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). This measure forces importing companies to purchase to pay the difference between the carbon price in the country of production and the EU’s carbon price.

