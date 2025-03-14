The United States’ recent withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement indicates a shift away from climate change as a national policy priority. The Paris Agreement established an international commitment to limiting global temperature rise to no more than 2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels – a critical threshold to protect our environment and communities.

Weather-related disasters and other impacts of climate change are already affecting people across the country. In 2024 alone, the U.S. experienced more than $182.7 billion in losses from weather-related disasters. The impacts extend beyond economic loss — 568 people lost their lives to these disasters in 2024.

But while the federal government’s retreat from climate leadership is a setback, it does not necessarily mean that America must stand still for the next four years. Previous periods of federal inattention to climate have corresponded with robust action from the states and from local governments. If the past is any indication, those efforts could be enough to allow continued progress, even in the absence of strong federal action.

State leadership in climate action

States have a long history of climate action. In 2017, after a previous federal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, a group of state governors formed the U.S. Climate Alliance. Today, it includes 22 states plus Guam and Puerto Rico, representing over half of the U.S. population and economy. These states are working together to cut emissions, invest in renewable energy, and prepare for climate impacts. A look at emissions data shows that their work has had an impact.

According to the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory, 20 out of the 22 Climate Alliance states successfully reduced emissions between 2016 and 2022. If those states were their own country, they would have reduced their greenhouse emissions by 6.7%, which is approximately 2 percentage points more than the 4.8% reduction achieved by states that are not part of the alliance and 1.7 percentage points more than the national average.

Maryland, for example, cut its greenhouse gas emissions from 70 million metric tons (CO2 equivalent) in 2016 to 61 million metric tons in 2022, a significant decline. Delaware, another alliance member, reduced per capita emissions by about 19% in the same period. While two Climate Alliance states, Connecticut and Rhode Island, did not reduce their per capita emissions from 2016 to 2022, they were already among the least carbon-intensive states in the country. (See below.)

Change in per capita greenhouse gas emissions in U.S. Climate Alliance states and D.C., 2016-2022