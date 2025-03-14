The United States’ recent withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement indicates a shift away from climate change as a national policy priority. The Paris Agreement established an international commitment to limiting global temperature rise to no more than 2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels – a critical threshold to protect our environment and communities.
Weather-related disasters and other impacts of climate change are already affecting people across the country. In 2024 alone, the U.S. experienced more than $182.7 billion in losses from weather-related disasters. The impacts extend beyond economic loss — 568 people lost their lives to these disasters in 2024.
But while the federal government’s retreat from climate leadership is a setback, it does not necessarily mean that America must stand still for the next four years. Previous periods of federal inattention to climate have corresponded with robust action from the states and from local governments. If the past is any indication, those efforts could be enough to allow continued progress, even in the absence of strong federal action.
State leadership in climate action
States have a long history of climate action. In 2017, after a previous federal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, a group of state governors formed the U.S. Climate Alliance. Today, it includes 22 states plus Guam and Puerto Rico, representing over half of the U.S. population and economy. These states are working together to cut emissions, invest in renewable energy, and prepare for climate impacts. A look at emissions data shows that their work has had an impact.
According to the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory, 20 out of the 22 Climate Alliance states successfully reduced emissions between 2016 and 2022. If those states were their own country, they would have reduced their greenhouse emissions by 6.7%, which is approximately 2 percentage points more than the 4.8% reduction achieved by states that are not part of the alliance and 1.7 percentage points more than the national average.
Maryland, for example, cut its greenhouse gas emissions from 70 million metric tons (CO2 equivalent) in 2016 to 61 million metric tons in 2022, a significant decline. Delaware, another alliance member, reduced per capita emissions by about 19% in the same period. While two Climate Alliance states, Connecticut and Rhode Island, did not reduce their per capita emissions from 2016 to 2022, they were already among the least carbon-intensive states in the country. (See below.)
Change in per capita greenhouse gas emissions in U.S. Climate Alliance states and D.C., 2016-2022
Broadening climate progress beyond “leading” states
For America to do its part to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, however, action has to extend beyond the “usual suspect” states. The good news is that progress in reducing carbon pollution has extended even to states that have not made climate change a priority, and there are many steps state and local governments can take that reduce carbon pollution while also delivering other tangible benefits.
Texas, for example, is the country’s top greenhouse gas emitter, producing 851 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2022. However, it is also a national leader in clean energy, generating more wind power than any other state and rapidly growing its solar output.
Major cities in a variety of states have also taken leadership. In Texas, Austin’s Climate Equity Plan aims for net-zero emissions by 2040, and Houston has a Climate Action Plan targeting an 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2050.
Other cities, including Miami, which has a “Miami Forever Carbon Neutral” plan aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, and Cleveland, which has a Climate Action Plan outlining its goals and strategies focused on the built environment, circular industry (which involves using raw materials efficiently and reusing rather than disposing of them), clean energy, clean transportation, and nature-based solutions, have also set ambitious climate targets. Additionally, Atlanta, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while Louisville, Kentucky, committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. This demonstrates that progress is still possible at the local level, regardless of whether the state has a climate policy.
The ever-changing approach to climate goals with each federal administration highlights the critical role of state and city climate initiatives. These local efforts are the backbone of stability and resilience, driving meaningful progress toward a livable climate for the future. The work of educating the public about, and building support for, those initiatives can not only reduce emissions now, but it also help build the grassroots support needed for any future program of ambitious, durable national policy change to take hold.
By building on the success of Climate Alliance states, supporting clean energy in more places, and expanding public support for climate action, meaningful progress in the next few years is possible— even amid setbacks at the federal level.
