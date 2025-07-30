toggle caption Allison Dinner/AP Allison Dinner/AP

A coalition of 21 states and Washington, D.C. is challenging the Trump administration’s demands that states hand over the personal data of people who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps. We discuss why the administration says it needs the data, and how it fits into a bigger push for states’ data.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, voting correspondent Miles Parks, and power & influence reporter Jude Joffe-Block.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

