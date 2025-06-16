It’s National Pollinator Week (June 22-25). Like a five-eyed bee, we’re taking a close look at what the states are doing to protect pollinators. We’re doing a deeper dive on 15 states. The information from this article comes from a longer snapshot of state actions to protect pollinators. Certain challenges to the data held us back from putting out something as precise as a grade. For instance, there aren’t complete databases that aggregate the information, and administrative and agency actions are especially hard to find. But overall we can get a picture of the states leading the way. Which states did we include for this comparison? In this article, we look at the states that have restricted pollinator-killing pesticides called neonics, plus we include sampling of other states that have enhance habitat for pollinators. Overall, the states we’re looking at here are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Why focus on the states? States have been at the forefront of addressing the loss of bees, butterflies and other pollinators, in particular when it comes to restricting neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides closely linked to bee and butterfly declines. The federal government has mostly lagged, but it does have a valuable grants program to fund states that plant pollinator-friendly vegetation along roadways.

Which states have done the most to save pollinators from neonics? Twelve states have restricted the sale of neonics, adopting policies to make neonics a “restricted use” pesticide, meaning that most of us can’t get our hands on the stuff — one would need to have a pesticide applicator’s permit or license to do so. These states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Two states, New York and Vermont, have also restricted the sale and use of neonics on seeds. That’s a really big deal. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that 80-90% of corn, soybean and cotton seeds are coated with neonics. We also look at Minnesota because it’s one of two states (California is the other) we’ve identified that has blocked the use of neonics in state wildlife areas and other state lands. After all, wildlife areas should be one of the safest places for bees, butterflies, birds and more. Why focus on neonicotinoids? Three of the categories in this analysis are based on actions to limit neonics. That’s intentional. Neonics kill insects and are closely linked to alarming drops in bee and butterfly populations. These chemicals also damage the brains of young bees, impair navigation skills, weaken immune systems, and might even cause addiction problems (bees grow addicted to pollen laced with neonics). Further, when coated onto seeds, approximately 95% of neonics spread and leach into soil and groundwater, creating new and expanded danger zones for pollinators. Habitat for pollinators Pollinators also need quality habitat and more of it. There are all sorts of ways that states have acted to enhance and expand habitat for pollinators. We limited the “habitat category” to two policies: Does a state have a program to prioritize pollinator-friendly habitat along roadsides? And does a state have a policy to plant pollinator-friendly habitat on state government lands? Note that in this last category, the actions by states differ greatly. California, Connecticut, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont all have pollinator roadside programs. Additionally, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Washington have policies to plant pollinator-friendly plants on state lands.

Which states check the most boxes for saving pollinators? We chose these 5 boxes to get a window into which states stand out: Restrict the sale of neonics Restrict the sale of neonic-treated seeds Block the use of neonics on state lands Plant pollinator-friendly plants along roads Plant pollinator-friendly plants on state lands Some states do stand out, but none have adopted the full package of pollinator-friendly actions. There’s room to grow for all of them. One state, New York, has adopted four of the five policies. It has restricted the sale of neonics and the use of neonic-treated seeds. It prioritizes native, pollinator-friendly vegetation along roadways, and it has a plan to build and enhance pollinator habitat on state lands. Four states have adopted three of the five policies: California has restricted the sale of neonics, has blocked the use of neonics on public lands, and has a roadside habitat program. Connecticut and Maryland have restricted the sale of neonics (they were the first two to do so), have a roadside habitat program, and have a program to plant pollinator habitat on public lands (beyond roads). Vermont has restricted the sale of neonics and the use of neonic-treated seeds, and it has received federal funding for a roadside habitat program. While it’s unclear how durable the roadside program will be once the federal funds are spent, we are giving Vermont credit. Six states have adopted two of the five policies. These states include: Colorado and New Jersey have restricted the sale of neonics and have roadside pollinator habitat programs. Minnesota has blocked the use of neonics in state wildlife areas and has a plan to plant pollinator habitat on state lands. Washington and Massachusetts have restricted the sale of neonics and have a program to plant pollinator habitat on state lands. New Mexico checks both habitat boxes. It has a pollinator habitat roadside program and a pollinator habitat on public lands (beyond roads). Four states have adopted one of the five key steps to save the bees: Three of these states – Maine, Nevada and Rhode Island – have restricted the sale of neonics, arguably one of the harder steps to take. One state, Oregon, has a roadside pollinator habitat plan. How might the states respond? It’s our hope that state lawmakers and agency staffers will look at the list and the comparison and see a roadmap of next steps to take. It could entail improving an existing program or creating a new one. Also, individuals who are motivated to save pollinators can ask their lawmakers to do more and can take action in their own gardens, yards or apartment balconies by planting native, flowering plants and holding back on the pesticides.

