For several years Illinois state legislators have considered bills to reduce plastic waste. After a robust debate including comments of support from the bill’s chief co-sponsor, Senate President Harmon, SB1531 from Senator Laura Fine passed the Illinois Senate in a bipartisan 32-22 vote on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. This vote marks an important milestone in efforts to address problems of plastic pollution like the 22 million pounds of plastic that enter the Great Lakes every year.

Nothing we use for just a few minutes should be allowed to pollute our environment for hundreds of years, which is why we have been working to eliminate some of the worst of the worst single-use plastics like polystyrene foam ups and containers.

We applaud the Illinois Senate passage of the bill and look forward to the House taking up this important issue.