Statik Selektah has offered fans a surprising life update, revealing that he currently remains in hospital following a recent visit to the emergency room.

The prolific producer took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon (January 14), sharing a selfie that sees him laying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube in place to help him breathe. While he didn’t indicate exactly what landed him in the hospital, Statik’s caption made it clear that he has faced some unexpected setbacks while in the facility.

“Rush into to have an emergency 1 hour surgery … 2 days later,” he wrote. “Life gets complicated. I’m good now breathing on my own & will be back on the streets in a sec. Thanks for the love from everyone. Can’t reply to each of you so if you’re seeing this thank you.

“Happy to be here. [prayer hands emoji, purple heart emoji] (ps thanks to @mama_selektah holding me down since day 1),” he added. “Love yours. Not gone lie, i seen that light house a few times in the last 24 hours while i was under & a whole buncha other shit I’ll never forget.”

Earlier in the week, Statik celebrated the release of the the official music video for “Welcome Back,” the first clip from his latest collaborative album with Bun B.

TrillStatik 3 was recorded on December 21 and, as usual with the series, released the following day. The recording process was livestreamed and is still available for viewing as of this writing.

Clocking in at 15 songs, the album features guest appearances from Method Man, Paul Wall, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Rome Streetz and more.

The album-in-a-day conceit is something Statik Selektah has done before, including with Freeway, Saigon and Freddie Gibbs.

Shortly following the release of the album, 2 Chainz told the Rap Radar Podcast that Welcome 2 Collegrove, his collaboration with Lil’ Wayne, would be followed by a Statik Selekt project of his own.

“The next project I’m putting out is that Statik project,” he said. “But its a lot of upgrading, moving around and stuff like that. It’s actually fun. It’s actually really, really fun to be working on this. It’s like, no trap drums whatsoever. But I’m able to navigate through that. I’m a really good rapper, man.”

Statik Selektah shared the clip via Instagram, along with the caption, “Top of ‘24?,” tagging 2 Chainz and adding several emoji.