Status yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for 15 counties with flooding possible on the west coast from Tuesday morning.

While road conditions may be poor in many counties, Laois, which plays host to the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska until Thursday is likely to escape the worst of the wind and rain.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Donegal and all counties in Connacht until 6am on Wednesday.

Spells of rain will be heavy and persistent at times giving accumulative totals of 30mm to 60mm, with commuters facing challenging conditions in many parts of the country. The rain will ease off for a time in many parts on Tuesday daytime, before heavy spells of rain return on Tuesday evening and night.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for West Galway and Kerry, with very strong and gusty south to southwest winds until 3am on Wednesday with difficult driving conditions and a chance of falling branches and trees.

Another yellow warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow overnight on Wednesday while during the day on Wednesday the winds are set to move to Donegal and Mayo with the Yellow warning in place from 6am to 6pm.