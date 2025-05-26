On Tuesday, the Steelers will conduct the first of only six 2025 OTA practices. Barring a sudden and unexpected turn, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be there.

It would be very fitting for Rodgers to try to show up quietly, with a low-key signing that doesn’t include any pomp and/or circumstance. When he visited the team in March, he did it discreetly; it didn’t come to light until someone from the team blabbed to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Still, Rodgers hasn’t signed yet. Chances are he won’t be signing by tomorrow. (But, no, it’s not impossible.)

The question becomes whether Rodgers will show up for any of the upcoming OTAs over the next two weeks. After that, the Steelers have their annual mandatory minicamp. (Last year, Rodgers skipped the Jets’ mandatory minicamp to go to Egypt.)

The Steelers have nine offseason practices before training camp. Without Rodgers, the quarterbacks will be Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard. (If Rodgers shows up, Thompson likely inches toward the endangered species list in Pittsburgh.)

Remember this: In 2009, Brett Favre didn’t show up in Minnesota until the middle of August. There supposedly was a “schism” in the locker room between embracing Favre and riding with incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson. That schism was resolved as soon as Favre started throwing passes.

In Pittsburgh, any consternation about the protracted delay will evaporate as soon as Rodgers grabs a football and rifles it unlike most of the players on the field have ever seen — or heard — a football thrown before.

First, he has to show up. If he doesn’t, the Steelers will have to decide whether to ride with Rudolph. Or whether to pivot to someone/anyone else.