The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 series, our favorite gaming headset for consoles and PC in 2023, is now available in a new color scheme. SteelSeries has revealed a special-edition white variant for both the Nova 7X and Nova 7P iterations of the standout wireless headset.

$180 Both the Arctis Nova 7X (Xbox) and Arctis Nova 7P (PlayStation) have received the makeover, turning their typical black design into a complete whiteout. Only the inner headband has any color, with the 7X featuring a black inner headband and the 7P featuring a blue one. They retail for $180 each, which is the same price as the original 7X and 7P. Note: If you own both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you’ll want to opt for the Nova 7X. The Nova 7X has universal wireless compatibility across consoles, PC, and mobile. Meanwhile, the 7P supports every platform except for Xbox (due to Microsoft’s wireless protocols).

The Arctis Nova 7 White Collection supports 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, a 38-hour battery life, and fast charging that gets you six hours of life after just 15 minutes of charging. It also benefits from a ClearCast Gen 2 mic for crisp audio, along with a retractable design when not in use. Both headsets are fully compatible with SteelSeries’ Sonar Audio Suite on PC.

Toss in a highly adjustable headband and plush earcups, and it’s easy to see why the Arctis Nova 7 is so popular.

While the white design is sleek on its own, the new 7X and 7P are compatible with the Nova Booster Packs, which offer metallic speaker plates and headbands in flashy colors such as red, lilac, mint, and rose quartz. These cost just $35 each and are a great way to further customize your gear.

All these products are up for grabs right now, and you can find more details at the official SteelSeries website.

If you’d prefer the original black version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, now’s a great time to buy one. Amazon has the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X discounted to $125 and the Arctis Nova 7P for $148. Reminder: the Nova 7X will work wirelessly with all of your gaming platforms and devices.