Stefanos Tsitsipas has ended his collaboration with coach Goran Ivanisevic after less than two months, the former world No. 3 said.

“Working with Goran Ivanisevic was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey,” Tsitsipas posted on his Instagram story Wednesday.

Tsitsipas, ranked 29th, appointed Ivanisevic as his coach in May after a string of disappointing results at the Grand Slams.

The 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open runner-up was forced to retire from his Wimbledon first-round match in June while trailing 6-3, 6-2 to French qualifier Valentin Royer because of a back injury.

Following Tsitsipas’ opening-round exit at Wimbledon, Ivanisevic gave a scathing assessment of the 26-year-old Greek, saying he had “never seen a more unprepared player” in his life. Tsitsipas has made one quarterfinal in his past nine Grand Slam tournaments.

Tsitsipas expressed thanks “for the time, effort and energy he dedicated to me and my team.”

“As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran — not just for what he’s achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person. I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward,” Tsitsipas wrote.

Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon as a player in 2001, helped Novak Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March last year. He then had a short stint with Kazakh world No. 12 Elena Rybakina this season.