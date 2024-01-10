Stefflon Don has declared Jada Kingdom a “dead gyal walking” as their feud heats up.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (January 10), Stefflon posted a Photoshopped image of Kingdom on a background that made it look a flyer for a funeral service.

The image features text which says: “Funeral service tonight. In loving memory of Jada Ashanti Murphy. We’re not sure what date she was born as this person doesn’t even have a Wikipedia.”

It also lists her death date as “10 January 2024” and refers to her as a “beloved sister, daughter, cum bucket and victim.”

Stefflon Don added in her caption: “DEAR DON’S, Friends & Pagans IF YOU ARE READY TO ATTEND MISS JADA ASHATI MURPHY’S FUNERAL TONIGHT. YOU MUST COMMENT ‘[coffin emoji]’ 100k Times.”

Additionally, the British rapper premiered a fiery new diss track aimed at Jada Kingdom called “Dead Gyal Walking.”

While Jada Kingdom has yet to respond to the song, she did fire back at Stefflon’s funeral taunt by commenting: “A who guh dig har up???? Wooooiiieee!!! [crying face emojis] 100k comments? afta yu have di people dem a wait wull day??? Lmfao.”

She also called the Birmingham, England native “corny.”

Their feud erupted earlier this week when they exchanged diss tracks, with the impetus seeming to be that they were both previously in relationships with Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don released a song titled “Dat A Dat” in which she attacks an unnamed woman for sleeping with her man and even talks about assaulting her.

related news Stefflon Don Gets Twitter Canceled After Mocking Black Lives Matter June 20, 2019

Considering she used to date the dancehall star, who was accused of cheating on her and has also been romantically linked to Kingdom, many assumed the song was about the Jamaican singer.

Kingdom herself took to social media to speculate if the jab was directed at her, saying: “It’s weird, because it’s behind a man… this n-gga is for everybody.”

Once the full version of the song went live, Kingdom fired back with a diss track of her own called “London Bed.”

Listen to both songs below.