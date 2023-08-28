Stellantis has added Charge Enterprises to its roster of partner companies helping its more than 2,600 U.S. dealerships prepare to sell electric vehicles.

Charge Enterprises, whose president is former General Motors and Ford executive Mark LaNeve, is the automaker’s fourth recommended partner for dealer EV readiness in the U.S., Stellantis said Monday. It joins Future Energy, Vehya and AG.

“As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business,” Jeff Kommor, Stellantis’ head of U.S. sales, said in a statement.

“Charge is equipped with the automotive experience, client-centric approach and technical expertise needed to help support our dealers and make this implementation safe, reliable, scalable and flexible for future demands.”

Dealers can work with any of the four preferred partners to have chargers installed or choose to enlist other companies instead.

Stellantis said the move is another step toward achieving the goals of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, which calls for EVs to make up half of its car and light-truck sales mix in the U.S. by the end of the decade.

The automaker plans to launch more than 25 EVs in the U.S. by 2030. An electric Ram ProMaster van is slated for arrival this year while more debuts are scheduled for 2024, including the Ram 1500 REV, the Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon and the midsize Jeep Wagoneer S.