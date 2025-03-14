Stellantis Pro One, a division of Stellantis commercial vehicles, has signed an agreement with IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group, to supply two all-electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs) for the European market.

The electric vans will be manufactured at Stellantis Pro One’s facilities in Atessa, Italy, Gliwice, Poland, and Hordain, France.

Stellantis Pro One’s mid-size and large van all-electric platforms, with gross vehicle weight (GVW) ranging from 2.8t to 4.25t, will serve as the basis for the two new LCVs.

Following production, Iveco Group will roll out the vehicles in the European market, including the UK, through its sales and service channels.

The new vehicles will be added to IVECO’s LCV portfolio, complementing the eDaily, manufactured in Suzzara and electrified in Brescia, Italy.

The companies anticipate commercialising the new models by mid-2026, supported by a ten-year supply agreement.

With the two upcoming IVECO vans, the brand aims to enhance its battery electric offerings in the European market.

Iveco Group Truck Business Unit president Luca Sra said: “We are excited to add two innovative and versatile battery electric vans to our light commercial vehicle line-up, boosting our competitiveness in the van segment.

“By choosing to partner with Stellantis Pro One, we are leveraging the extensive know-how and strong presence in Italy and Europe that historically tie our companies. I am confident that this winning collaboration will benefit our European customers, in particular for the success of their last-mile logistics businesses.”

Stellantis Enlarged Europe chief operating officer Jean Philippe Imparato added: “We are proud to collaborate with an Italian and world-leading company like IVECO and this happened because we are European LCV market leaders thanks to our operational excellence, the quality of our products, and our ability to develop battery drive technology, which helps reduce polluting emissions and protect the environment.”

In another development, Stellantis’ Jeep brand is set to begin producing the next-generation Jeep Compass in Italy ahead of its European debut this spring.

“Stellantis to manufacture IVECO’s new electric vans for European market” was originally created and published by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand.